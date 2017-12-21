Kansas professor confirmed as state’s new US attorney

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The state’s solicitor general will become Kansas’ top federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday unanimously confirmed Stephen McAllister’s nomination to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas.

McAllister, a University of Kansas law professor, was dean of the university’s law school from 2000 to 2005. He previously clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Bryon White and Clarence Thomas.

He was nominated in September by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both Kansas Republicans, praised McAllister’s nomination.

McAllister will succeed acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, who was appointed in 2016.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s