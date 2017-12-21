Kansas sheriff arrested following KBI investigation

NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff has been arrested following an investigation into official misconduct.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports they initiated an investigation into allegations against Ness County Sheriff Bryan Whipple per the request of the Ness County Attorney.

Whipple, 47, of Ness City, was arrested Thursday morning for perjury, making false information, criminal distribution of firearms to a felon, and official misconduct.

According to KBI, the alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred over the past four years.

Whipple made his first court appearance in Rush County District Court shortly after his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

