Man found dead in portable toilet in Missouri where he lived

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Workers in downtown St. Louis say a man who died in a portable toilet had been living in it on and off for weeks.

Police confirmed that the body found Wednesday is believed to be that of Grover Perry. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that foul play isn’t suspected.

Frank Perry, of suburban Dellwood, said all the details seemed to lean toward his homeless 56-year-old brother. He said Grover Perry was in a special education program and later trained to do auto body repair. He said his brother had some mental issues.

Holly Humfeld works in the area and said she tried unsuccessfully to get the homeless man into a shelter. She said it was “horrifying” and that she “couldn’t imagine somebody being reduced to living in a port-a-potty.”