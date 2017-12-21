Manhattan man arrested for attempted murder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in jail on charges of attempted second degree murder.

The Riley County Police Department filed a report for attempted second degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and criminal use of weapons Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Lincoln Dr.

RCPD listed a 27-year-old man as the victim and Curtis Norman, 57, as the suspect.

Norman was arrested in connection and booked into jail on charges of attempted second degree murder and criminal use of weapons.

His bond was set at $100,000.

