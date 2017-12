TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A police escort is following a man giving hundred dollar bills to people around town.

A Topeka Goodwill store and the Topeka Rescue Mission were among their stops.

The attorney general and Shawnee County sheriff Herman Jones are with the person handing out money.

Representatives of the Goodwill at 21st and Chelsea said the Santa was not invited into the store and was asked to leave.

Secret Santa is being escorted by police. pic.twitter.com/ReYXEknV2K — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) December 21, 2017

Secret Santa is in town. A philanthropist from Kansas City is delivering $100 bills at places around Topeka. Their last stop was the Topeka Rescue Mission Hope Center. Here you can see one of his elf’s talking with police. pic.twitter.com/r87kUXISyG — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) December 21, 2017