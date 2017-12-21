Stolen vehicle recovered in under an hour due to tracking device

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sheriff’s deputies were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle in under an hour. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says that was in large part due to a a tracking device installed in the car.

The 2010 Chevy Malibu was taken from the Gambino’s parking lot near 46th Street and Highway 75, at 7:05 p.m.

Sheriff’s investigators say the vehicle drove into Jackson County, then returned to Shawnee County and that’s when they were able to pull-over the vehicle.

One person was taken into custody near NW 62nd and Highway 75.

Deputies say there was no chase, and the suspect cooperated.