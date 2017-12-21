Sun bears arrive at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two new animals arrived at the Topeka Zoo Thursday afternoon.

The Topeka Zoo said the male bear HoHo and the female bear Cupcake, both 28-years-old, arrived at their new home just after the noon hour.

“When the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center saw that they were available, it was a perfect fit for an empty habitat.”

According to the zoo, the two are an unrelated breeding pair that have lived together since they were about two years old.

“Of the two, HoHo has the more extroverted personality and is the more adventurous when it comes to climbing.”

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said the two are going to live in the former gorilla habitat at the zoo.

“The space will be perfect for the two bears,” said Wiley. “The staff that work in that space are well accustomed to working with geriatric animals and we are all thrilled to welcome HoHo and Cupcake into our family.”

The zoo said HoHo and Cupcake will begin a 30 day quarantine period Thursday. Due to construction around the Discovering Apes building, the zoo says it might be a few months before guests are able to see the bears.

Sun Bears are the smallest species of bear, according to the zoo. They have really long tongues and long claws that they use for foraging. They are native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia.