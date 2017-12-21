University of Kansas to rename football stadium for booster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to rename its football stadium to honor a major donor.

The Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday approved the university’s request to rename Memorial Stadium to the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Booth gave $50 million to the university’s athletic department in September. He has given several other financial gifts to the university, including $4.3 to buy and donate James Naismith’s original rules of basketball.

Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod told The Topeka Capital-Journal that many details still have to be completed, including what the signs will look like and where they will be placed.

Girod also said he wants to erect a monument or signs to re-emphasize that the stadium is memorial to university students who fought and died in World War I.