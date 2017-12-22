Brownback’s ambassador nomination goes back to square one

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) Governor Sam Brownback is going to have wait until next year to see if he will be heading to D.C.

The U.S. Senate finished up it’s business for the year without voting on his nomination. Since the U.S. Senate didn’t vote on Brownback’s nomination, to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, the process will start over, from square one, in 2018.

Brownback was nominated to the position by President Trump in July. He said he would resign once confirmed, handing the governorship over to Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, who is preparing the state budget.

During a sit-down interview this week, Brownback said if the nomination falls through he will stay on as Governor. “The normal process for this is for a person to continue into office until they are confirmed or denied and then for the decision to be made and we’re following the normal process,” said Brownback.

The Kansas legislative session starts up again on January 8th, with many lawmakers wondering who will be delivering the state of the state.

“So it’s very confusing right now as to exactly who the governor,” said Democratic State Sen. Anthony Hensley earlier this month.

Brownback’s nomination wasn’t the only nomination sent back to the White House. There were a number of presidential appointments that will have to be renominated.