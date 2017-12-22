City of Topeka prepares for weekend snow

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)  –  Over the weekend, the Capitol City could see the first snowfall of the season.

“They’re looking at just maybe a trace to an inch out here but anytime with that kind of snow you’re looking at possibly people having issues on the road,” said Jim Green, emergency management coordinator for the city of Topeka.

It’s been a largely mild winter so far. From July to December 2016, Topeka had already seen over 3 inches of snow. In that same time period this year there’s been less than half an inch.

Green said they’ve pre-treated the bridges and over passes and now city workers are on standby.

The city is asking people to slow down over the weekend and keep a safe driving distance between vehicles.

 

