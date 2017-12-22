Coach cleared in football hazing case, students could be charged

A Lyon County prosecutor will determine whether to charge players accused of injuring two sophomore players on the Manhattan High football team. Several players were present during the “birthday beatdown” ritual, which happened in October in the locker room, according to officials.

Two employees of the Riley County attorney’s office have relatives on the football team, so the Lyon County attorney’s office has agreed to determine whether charges will be filed against any of the players, the Riley County attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said they determined Coach Joe Schartz did not commit the crime of endangering a child. The Riley County attorney’s office said there was no conflict of interest on that issue.

The superintendent of schools will decide whether Schartz will keep his job following the incident.