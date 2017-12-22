Everything you need to know about the holiday weekend forecast

A mix of sun and clouds is expected through Saturday as temperatures max out in the upper 20s and 30s. But as day turns to night on Saturday, the cloud cover will begin to increase once again. The chance of snow will return late Saturday night into early Christmas Eve morning on Sunday.

However, it’ll be a quick burst of snow with most of it falling overnight into the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The lowest snow totals are expected to the south, with slightly higher amounts to the north. Overall, a trace upwards of an inch look to be the widespread trend. Localized higher totals are possible, and the best chance of that looks to be those along the Kansas-Nebraska border where 2 inches of snow could fall.

Once the afternoon hours roll around for Christmas Eve, any lingering snow chance will be long gone. Otherwise, the sky will gradually clear as temperatures only get into the 30s once again.

Even so, the hope of a White Christmas doesn’t look all too promising for this year. Beyond Christmas Eve morning, there isn’t another snow chance through Christmas Day on Monday. Keep in mind, to be classified as a “White Christmas”, there needs to be at least one inch of snow on the ground. But any snow that stays on the ground leading into Christmas will melt as high temperatures start to run a few degrees from that freezing mark of 32°.

The rest of 2017 looks to stay cold though with highs in the 20s and 30s, with additional snow chances possible for Tuesday and Friday of next week.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis