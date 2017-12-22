If you’re traveling expect more people until 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — AAA predicts the number of travelers this holiday season to reach record highs.

According to AAA, anyone flying will see a four percent increase to end 2017. Travel by trains, buses and cruises have increased by about two percent. However, most people will be driving which makes up about 97 million Americans.

Are you traveling in Kansas? Kansas Highway Patrol will have a specialized enforcement around the state. On December 29, a trooper said they’ll have speed enforcement on K-4 highway. One woman said she’s happy the troopers are cracking down this holiday season.

“They should be looking out for speeders because speeders are real bad,” Topekan, Bernadette Lewis said. “They pass you right in front when other traffic is coming close to you. D.U.I.’s are bad too, but I see mostly speeders.”

The average price of gas in Kansas (as of December 22, 2017) is $2.23 per gallon. The national average price of gas (as of December 22, 2017) is at $2.43 per gallon.