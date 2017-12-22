If you’re traveling expect more people until 2018

By Published: Updated:
Traffic is bumper to bumper as people scrambled to find alternate routes on Friday, March 31, 2017. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse Thursday, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — AAA predicts the number of travelers this holiday season to reach record highs.

According to AAA, anyone flying will see a four percent increase to end 2017. Travel by trains, buses and cruises have increased by about two percent. However, most people will be driving which makes up about 97 million Americans.

Are you traveling in Kansas? Kansas Highway Patrol will have a specialized enforcement around the state. On December 29, a trooper said they’ll have speed enforcement on K-4 highway. One woman said she’s happy the troopers are cracking down this holiday season.

“They should be looking out for speeders because speeders are real bad,” Topekan, Bernadette Lewis said. “They pass you right in front when other traffic is coming close to you. D.U.I.’s are bad too, but I see mostly speeders.”

The average price of gas in Kansas (as of December 22, 2017) is $2.23 per gallon. The national average price of gas (as of December 22, 2017) is at $2.43 per gallon.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s