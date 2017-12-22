Salvation Army nears end of campaign, still needs help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Salvation Army is nearing the end of its annual campaign.

The 2017 Red Kettle Campaign ends this Saturday and the Topeka Salvation Army is still short of their goal.

The campaign is currently at 87.17%, or $170,000 of their goal of $195,000. To reach their goal, they would need $25,000 total, or $12,500 a day for the next two days.

The Topeka Salvation Army is asking the community to help fill the Red Kettles so they can provide for those less fortunate.

The campaign kicked off Monday, Nov. 11, but bell ringing didn’t begin until Saturday, Nov. 25.

