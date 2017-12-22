Sheriff: NASCAR team owner fired at 3 would-be thieves

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a NASCAR team owner shot at three people who broke into his North Carolina home.

News outlets report Davidson County Sheriff David Grice says no one was injured and nothing was taken from the house of Richard Childress on Sunday night.

Childress is CEO and chairman of Richard Childress Racing and a former NASCAR driver.

The sheriff’s office says the three intruders had their faces covered and appeared to be armed. They broke a window next to a doorknob, activating an alarm.

Childress, who was home with his wife, grabbed his gun and fired at the intruders, who fled.

Grice says it’s unclear if Childress was specifically targeted. He says the North Carolina Castle Doctrine permits people to defend themselves against this kind of intrusion.