Tiger Woods decides to be his own swing coach

By Published:
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - NOVEMBER 30: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on November 30, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is embarking on his latest comeback without a swing coach.

Woods had fusion surgery on his lower back in April and made a physically strong return to golf in the Bahamas earlier this month. He says he has been trying to relearn his body and the golf swing, relying on feel and three years of work with Dallas-based Chris Como.

He said Friday that for now, he thinks it’s best to continue on his own.

Como says in a text message that he’s proud of what they accomplished. Como says his job was to help Woods use instincts and feeling while playing without pain. The coach says he believes Woods is about to have an incredible run next year.

