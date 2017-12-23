AAA of Kansas gives safe winter driving advice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 97 million people are expected to drive over the holiday weekend and snow is in the forecast.

AAA of Kansas suggests staying home when weather is really bad. Although you may be comfortable in the ice and snow, that doesn’t mean the car ahead of you is.

“What are the other drivers going to do? How are they going to react to the weather,” said Topeka driver John Dunning.

If you do decide to leave the house, make sure your car is ready for the road ahead. This means making sure you car has been maintained and has at least half a tank of gas.

AAA also said you should pack your car with blankets, warm clothes, food and water in case you’re in an accident. They also say you should have a fully charged cell phone at all times.

“I put weight in the back end and have good tires on it and drive cautiously,” said Topeka driver Janet Huffmier.

You should also slow down and give yourself enough space. It takes longer for a vehicle to stop in snow and ice then it would in regular conditions.

“Pump the breaks. Slow down before you hit the intersection,” said Topeka driver Gary Helmick. “It does sneak up on people. You’re in a big hurry to get where you want to go. You don’t think about the conditions.”

“Leave about twice as much space as you normally think you’re going to need between yourself and other vehicles and intersections,” said Dunning.

Click here for more winter driving tips from AAA.