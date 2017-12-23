Car runs into pole early Saturday, alcohol a possible factor

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy Topeka Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a car ran into a pole early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:00 in the area of Huntoon and Macvicar. Police said no one was injured in the crash, but alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Huntoon was closed between Wayne and Macvicar for a couple hours on Saturday morning as crews worked to fix the broken pole.

As of 8:30 a.m, the repairs have been made and the road is back open. No power outages were reported from the crash.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s