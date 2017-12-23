Car runs into pole early Saturday, alcohol a possible factor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating after a car ran into a pole early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:00 in the area of Huntoon and Macvicar. Police said no one was injured in the crash, but alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Huntoon was closed between Wayne and Macvicar for a couple hours on Saturday morning as crews worked to fix the broken pole.



As of 8:30 a.m, the repairs have been made and the road is back open. No power outages were reported from the crash.