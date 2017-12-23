K-State fans traveling to Cactus Bowl Game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A lot of people are traveling home for the holidays, but some K-State fans will brave the busy airports for a different reason. Fans like Tim Kolling are headed to the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. He’s no stranger to Kansas State University football bowl games.

“I went to one in 1996, and then we’ve been to six of the last seven bowl games,” he said.

Jennifer Haugh, Manager of Governmental Affairs for AAA of Kansas, said it costs more than a thousand dollars to get a round-trip plane ticket to the game that includes car rental and a night at a hotel.

Kolling said one of his friends booked a flight the day the game’s location was announced.

“And we booked one day later and that was a little over 300 dollars more per person for our flight,” he said. “Make sure that you allow plenty of time to get where you’re going. Those airports are going to be crowded.”

Haugh said fans traveling to the game need to expect traffic and long lines.

“It’s going to be a busy, busy time of year to be travelling,” Haugh said. “So, just make sure you’re patient and allow plenty of time.”

Kolling said he and other K-State fans will feel right at home when they do arrive in Phoenix for the Cactus Bowl.

“K-State travels and the atmosphere, it’s just like being in Manhattan somewhere else,” he said.

Kolling invites fans who aren’t travelling to watch the game with his Catbackers Club. They’ll be watching the game at 7:30 at Skinny’s Sports bar in Topeka on game day.