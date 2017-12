MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Eric Stonestreet, Kansas State alum and award-winning actor known for his role on “Modern Family” presented the K-State marching band with a new box truck Saturday night.

This isn’t the first time Stonestreet has visited the band. Last year he came back to Manhattan to play alongside the band during the Sunflower Showdown.

In the Facebook video posted by Ashley VanGilder, you can see Stonestreet driving the truck next to a crowd of cheering people lining the drive.