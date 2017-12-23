The Salvation Army needs your help to raise $10,000 for their Red Kettle Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Red Kettle Campaign ends December 23, 2017. Hours before their deadline, the organization announced they were in need of $10,000.

The purpose of the Red Kettle Campaign is to fund programs like a community meal program, a food pantry and offer financial assistance to those in need.

Brian Burkett, corps officer at the Salvation Army in Topeka said receiving donations at the last minute is actually normal for them.

“If we didn’t meet our goal, we’d certainly have to look at our levels of service and staffing,” Burkett said. “So, it’s really important. This represents about 50% of our income.”

Workers with the Salvation Army said they won’t know if they’ve reached their goal until Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

