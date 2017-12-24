Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While many are celebrating Christmas Eve today, one local woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Lola B. Smith celebrated this milestone today at the New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She was joined by family and friends to celebrate the big day.

Lola was in good spirits as they showered her with love.

When asked what her secret to reaching this milestone is, Lola kept it short and sweet.

“To behave myself and leave other people’s business alone.”

Lola says that’s the advice she wants to give to her children and grandchildren.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s