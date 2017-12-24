Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While many are celebrating Christmas Eve today, one local woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Lola B. Smith celebrated this milestone today at the New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She was joined by family and friends to celebrate the big day.

Lola was in good spirits as they showered her with love.

When asked what her secret to reaching this milestone is, Lola kept it short and sweet.

“To behave myself and leave other people’s business alone.”

Lola says that’s the advice she wants to give to her children and grandchildren.