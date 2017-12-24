Topeka Police not responding to all weather-related accidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is now in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather.

TPD said, due to inclement weather, officers will only respond to accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries.

All other drivers that are involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center after the weather clears to report incidents.

The Law Enforcement Center is located at 320 S Kansas Ave.