Topeka Police not responding to all weather-related accidents

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is now in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather.

TPD said, due to inclement weather, officers will only respond to accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries.

All other drivers that are involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center after the weather clears to report incidents.

The Law Enforcement Center is located at 320 S Kansas Ave.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s