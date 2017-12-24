What you can do on Christmas Day in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Christmas is usually spent with friends and family, but if you have to celebrate the holiday alone, no worries. There are a few places that’ll be open for your entertainment.

“We should all know what there is to do so somebody can be with somebody,” Gunner Kelly said. “Nobody should be alone anytime especially this time of season.”

And to not be in solitude, the creator of everythingtopeka.org, Kim Schultz, has created a list of several places around the capital city that are open on Christmas.

“We have to be able to know what’s going on,” Schultz said. “A lot of times, we sit around and we just complain about, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know what’s going on’ or ‘that would’ve been nice to know.”

The list goes on with a number of places which include restaurants, bars and even bowling alleys. But for some people this holiday season is not about who you spend it with.

“Remember that this is the season of the Lord and to just be thankful for what we do have,” Kelly said.

For the complete list of what you can do, click here.