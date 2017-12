KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured after a house caught fire in south Kansas City.

Firetrucks were sent to the scene a little after 6 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters found a man just inside the front door of his burning home. A woman who’d been in the house but had gotten into a car was suffering from smoke inhalation. She and the man were taken to a hospital. Their names haven’t been released.

The fire cause is being investigated.