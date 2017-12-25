Family of murdered girl speaks out against violent crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This Christmas was the third one Lily Coats-Nichols’ family spent without her. Five-year-old Lily was killed in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Fremont Street and Golf Park Boulevard in July 2015.

Her aunt Carmen Anello said they love the pictures they have of her smiling, and that she was a bright light in their family.

“We focus on the happy things, and there’s lots of discussion of happy memories and there’s lot of discussion of her laughter,” Anello said.

Police recently charged 21-year-old Jessie Hughes for the murder. However, Anello says the arrest hasn’t made the holidays any less difficult for her family.

“There’s no fix for our situation,” she said. “Lily’s gone.”

Anello said it’s important for people who know about violent crimes to tell police what they know.

“She’s not the only one,” Anello said. “She’s not the only case, and we have to stop it.”

Anello said she hopes some good comes after Lily’s death. She’s sharing her family’s story to help people understand the impact violent crimes have on families.