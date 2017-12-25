Police officer becomes internet sensation after singing video goes viral

(WCSH) – A police officer in Maine has become an overnight internet sensation for a video showcasing his angelic voice in uniform.

When Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner’s partner cracked a joke about singing while out on foot patrol in the Old Port, he never knew what was coming.

Turner stood in Tommy’s Park and sang a chilling rendition of “O Holy Night.”

A crowd started to form, with people videotaping Turner’s performance. At the end, the crowd gave him a huge applause.

While his fellow officer may have been joking when he suggested singing, Officer Turner knew it was his secret weapon.

“I’ve been singing since I was 6-years-old, and I went to the University of Southern Maine and have a degree in music performance,” he explained.