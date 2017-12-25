Wichita police chase ends with car in river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect after a chase ended in the Arkansas River.

They tell KSNW-TV it started around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Pinecrest and Gramar. That’s not far from Mt. Vernon and Oliver.

It was there police got a call of a disturbance with a weapon.

Officers say when they arrived they found a silver sedan leaving the scene. They attempted to stop the car but the driver sped up, starting the chase.

During the pursuit, reckless driving by the suspect led police to back off.

Some time later, an officer found the car in the Arkansas River in the 1700 block of south Greenway.