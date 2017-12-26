Fire crews working structure fire in Pottawatomie County in sub-zero weather

By Published:

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County.

The Blue Township Fire Department reports crews have been on scene of the structure fire located between St. George and Wamego on Stewart Farm Rd. since shortly before 4:00 a.m. fighting wind driven flames, sub-zero wind chills and falling snow.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

KSNT News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when new details become available.

