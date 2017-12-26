High school track coach accused of inappropriate touching

By Published:
Tyson McGuire (Photo courtesy Seward County)

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A former high school track coach in Kansas is facing criminal charges accusing him of inappropriately touching two students.

The High Plains Daily Leader in Liberal reports that Tyson McGuire is jailed on charges of rape and sexual battery. He was arrested earlier this month.

Police say a Liberal High School administrator contacted authorities in November, after two female students reported that McGuire touched them inappropriately while treating them for sports-related injuries. McGuire was placed on leave at that time, pending an investigation.

The school board voted 6-0 on Dec. 20 to terminate McGuire’s contract.

