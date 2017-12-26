K-State football team helps give back

PHOENIX (KSNT) – The Kansas State University football team is getting ready for the Cactus Bowl but before that, players and coaches took a break from football to give back.

The annual Salvation Army lunch took place Monday in downtown Phoenix, which provides food and services to roughly 5,000 people who are in need during the holidays.

Even though a majority didn’t know who the Wildcats were, they still enjoyed an opportunity to meet the players, get some pictures and autographs.

It’s an experience the players were proud to be a part of.

“The thing all of us wanted to say was to at least tell everybody Merry Christmas. Just to make them feel loved and appreciated is what we wanted to do,” said K-State Linebacker Trent Tanking.