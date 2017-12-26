K-State ready to take on UCLA at Cactus Bowl Tuesday night

PHOENIX (KSNT) – Kansas State University fans from all over are waking up with excitement Tuesday morning in hopes that the Wildcats can pull off a win against UCLA.

KSNT Sports Director Matt Gasper is in Phoenix ahead of Tuesday night’s Cactus Bowl.

What a week it has been for the Wildcats. The team arrived on Thursday. On Saturday was KSNT Sports’ first opportunity to meet with the team, Head Coach Bill Snyder and a handful of players to hear what they had to say about this upcoming game against the Bruins and ever since then it’s been about trying to figure out a way to get ready, but also mix in some fun along the way.

On Christmas, the Wildcats enjoyed a community outreach program where they were about to help out the Salvation Army. They played games with the kids, handed out food, signed autographs, anything they could do to put a smile on the faces of those less fortunate in Phoenix. But now all the attention focused on Tuesday night’s Cactus Bowl and what a season it has been for the Wildcats. Remember just a few weeks ago they were sitting at 5-5 and on the verge of not even making a bowl game. Their starting Quarterback Jesse Ertz was out with an injury, second string QB Alex Delton is out as well. They needed to get at least one win from 3rd string QB Skylar Thompson. And he did more than that. He led the Wildcats down to Stillwater Oklahoma and beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys and then on Senior Day, who could forget, he led the cats to a game winning drive and scored as time expired to give the Wildcats a win and get them to 7-5 on the season they’re playing with a ton of momentum. Trying to see if they can get to 8-5 we will see if it happens Tuesday night.

Matt Gasper will be live on KSNT News at 5 and 6 Tuesday evening on the field as we get closer and closer to kickoff between the Wildcats and the Bruins. We’ll wait and see if K-State can win its 3rd in a row and end the season on a high note much like they did last year with a win in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 7 o’ clock local time.