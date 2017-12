ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol are working a single vehicle rollover crash involving multiple fatalities.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on westbound I-70 near Abilene before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

One lane on westbound I-70 at the crash scene remains open.

The Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) is responding to further assist.