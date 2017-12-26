Local woman needs your help to make Highway 75 safer

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — A Northeast Kansas woman needs your help to make a local highway safer.

Janie Murk created an online petition for Highway 75 to have more lanes built after three people died and three others were injured in a crash on the highway late November of 2017. There are more than 9,500 signatures and the goal is to reach 10,000.

KSNT News wants to know what happens after that goal is reached. A Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman said they’re taking November’s accident seriously. Workers are discussing the possibility getting money to expand the highway to 4 lanes or leaving things the way they are.

However, neighbors in Sabetha and Holton are ready for change.

“I pray that it happen really soon,” petition supporter, Kathy Farmer said. “I thought they were going to go with 4 lanes years ago when they did 4 lanes to Topeka. So, maybe this time we can get it through really soon.”

If you’d like to sign the petition, click here.

