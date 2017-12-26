Morning blast of snow, cold day overall

**A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon today.**

Snow will continue to fall across Northeast Kansas this morning as a persistent snow band has set up over the region. Even though models have struggled immensely with the placement and intensity of this band, the snow still look to wrap up by noon. Slick roadways and reduced visibility will continue to be a concern through the rest of the morning because of the falling snow. Widespread accumulations look to range between just a dusting to an inch, but localized higher amounts closer to 2 or even 3 inches is possible.

The snow looks to wrap up as the morning winds down, with lingering cloud cover through the afternoon. Some peeks of sunshine are possible closer to sunset, but overall it’ll be yet another day where the clouds beat out the sun. Regardless, it’ll be a cold one across Northeast Kansas with highs in the single digits and teens. However, once you factor in that cold north and northeast wind, sustained between 5 and 15 mph, wind chills will be stuck in the single digits.

The cloud cover looks to break apart even more so for tonight, leaving the area with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall into the single digits, if not a couple degrees below zero, as winds start to relax. Even so, a light breeze at 5 mph will drop down wind chills below zero once again, across all of Northeast Kansas.

Intermittent sunshine will pop up in throughout the course of the final week of the year. Temperatures will rebound slightly for Thursday and Friday, getting back to near 30 degrees, before crashing once again.

The final weekend of 2017 could see another snow chance for Saturday. Otherwise, it’ll be bitterly cold to ring in the New Year. Sunday night into Monday morning, we’re tracking temperatures dropping off to right around zero degrees.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis