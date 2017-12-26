One person injured in Downtown Topeka shooting

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is injured after a shooting in Downtown Topeka Tuesday night.

The male victim told police that two men broke into apartment and attacked him. The victim was then driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. His injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of SW Taylor St. around 9:48 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department.

One suspect is described as a black male in his 40’s wearing a black and white checkered t-shirt. After the shooting the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. It is not clear if the victim and suspects know each other.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s