One person injured in Downtown Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is injured after a shooting in Downtown Topeka Tuesday night.

The male victim told police that two men broke into apartment and attacked him. The victim was then driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. His injuries are possibly life-threatening.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of SW Taylor St. around 9:48 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department.

One suspect is described as a black male in his 40’s wearing a black and white checkered t-shirt. After the shooting the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. It is not clear if the victim and suspects know each other.

