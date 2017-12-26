Topeka man sentenced to life for 2016 SE Topeka murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for a shooting death in southeast Topeka in 2016.

Christopher Patillo was convicted following a jury trial in July after he was charged in connection with the April 8, 2016 drive-by shooting death of Brian Miller in the 2000 block of SE Echo Ridge. The jury found Patillo guilty of first degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling for shooting at a house occupied by a 7-year-old child, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child.

Patillo was sentenced in Shawnee County District Court to a life sentence, with no possibility of parole until serving at least 25 years, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

In addition to the life sentence for the primary charge, the court also sentenced Patillo to serve an additional 18 and a half years for the remaining charges.

Patillo was 17-years-old when the shooting happened.