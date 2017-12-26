Topeka police in walk-in accident reporting phase

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports Tuesday morning they are in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather.

During walk-in accident reporting, TPD will only investigate accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run or involve injuries.

All other drivers involved in accidents are asked to exchange insurance, registration and contact information with one another and come to the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S. Kansas Ave Suite 100 after the weather clears to report incidents.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s