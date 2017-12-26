Topeka police in walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports Tuesday morning they are in walk-in accident reporting phase due to inclement weather.

During walk-in accident reporting, TPD will only investigate accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run or involve injuries.

All other drivers involved in accidents are asked to exchange insurance, registration and contact information with one another and come to the Law Enforcement Center located at 320 S. Kansas Ave Suite 100 after the weather clears to report incidents.