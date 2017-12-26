Victims identified in deadly crash near Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – Four people killed in a single vehicle rollover west of Junction City have been identified.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the four victims, all from Kearney, Missouri, are 47-year-old Lisa A. Luft, 14-year-old Aria L. Luft, 20-year-old Brianna E. Luft and 18-year-old Saleena A. Senzee.

Troopers said a 2001 Dodge Dakota, driven by Lisa Luft, was headed west on Interstate 70 when, due to weather conditions, hit the guardrail at mile marker 274.3, near Abilene. The vehicle fell approximately 25 feet off the bridge and landed on an embankment below, near some railroad tracks. The vehicle came to rest on it’s top.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One, Aria Luft, was taken to a local hospital where she died.