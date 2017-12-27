Bill Snyder undecided on his future following Cactus Bowl win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University’s head football coach Bill Snyder announced on Tuesday evening that he is undecided on his future plans.

The 78-year-old Hall of Fame coach addressed the matter during a press conference following the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona where the Wildcats beat the UCLA Bruins 35 to 17.

Snyder first oversaw the football program between 1989-2005. He then returned to the sideline in 2009 for his second tenure with the Wildcats.

Snyder publicly announced his battle with throat cancer in February of 2017. He completed his final round of treatment in April.