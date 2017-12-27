Bitterly cold today, brief warm-up on its way

**A wind chill advisory is in effect now, through 10 o’clock this morning.**

More sunshine looks to be squeezed out today compared to yesterday, with some clouds filtering in throughout the day, as well. That addition of some extra sunshine will help give temperatures a better chance of breaking into the teens. The wind will shift from the northeast to the southeast, while strengthening to 5 to 15 mph. With that stronger breeze setting up, wind chills aren’t expected to get warmer than the single digits once again.

Increasing cloud cover will spill over into tonight. As a blanket of clouds hang out overnight tonight into Thursday morning, temperatures won’t be able to crash quite as much. Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens.

Slightly warmer weather moves back in for Thursday and Friday when temperatures will max out near 30° once again. A partly cloudy sky for Thursday will see more clouds than sun by Friday.

The final weekend of 2017 will see not only temperatures plummet once again, but a snow chance, as well. As of right now, the time frame for some snow to push through is late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Otherwise, it won’t be a warm welcome for 2018. As the countdown to 2018 begins late Sunday night, temperatures will be dipping below zero once again.