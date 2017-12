ESKRIDGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews are on scene of a barn fire in Wabaunsee County near the town of Eskridge Wednesday morning.

The first call came in around 5:20 a.m. of a fully-involved structure fire near Mission Valley Road and Pleasant Plain Rd., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

It is unclear if there are any animals inside the barn.

The Eskridge Fire Department and the Dover Fire Department are both on scene.

Barn fire near Eskridge. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/RYjznNIq2z — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) December 27, 2017