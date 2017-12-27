Family of Dominique White releases statement expressing disappointment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The family of Dominique White has released a statement to the public after Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday he will not file charges against the two officers involved in the deadly shooting of White.

“The District Attorney acknowledged to the family that, although it is not clear that Dominique posed a threat to the officers, he did not believe the law supported criminal liability,” the family said.

The statement says the family is “incredibly disappointed with the District Attorney’s decision.”

“My son was shot in the back while attempting to run away from officers,” said mother of Dominique White, Mary Theresa Wynne. “The video shows that they did not need to shoot and kill him.”

The stepmother of White said, “Had Topeka Police exercised restraint, Dominique would be alive with us today. He would be at home spending the holidays with us, his family.”