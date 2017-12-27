KDOT names new interim director of aviation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has selected Robert Brock to take on the role of interim director of aviation.

Brock served over 22 years in the Air Force and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, according to KDOT.

“We are so fortunate at KDOT to have such a talented and passionate person like Bob Brock to take over aviation,” said Secretary of Transportation Richard Carlson. “After already serving the state and the agency in opening new doors for UAS, Brock is in the best possible position to make great strides for aviation in Kansas.”

KDOT says Brock will continue to work closely with the FAA and aviation stakeholders across the nation to support Kansas aviation. He will also oversee the Kansas Airport Improvement Program, Unmanned Systems Program, and Science, Technology, and Aviation Resource (STAR) program.

“I look forward to my continued service to KDOT and the State of Kansas,” said Brock. “We will continue to work with legislators, stakeholders, and communities to increase aviation safety and promote the growth of the aviation industry in Kansas.”