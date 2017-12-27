Parents murdered after warning daughter about teen boyfriend’s neo-Nazi affiliations

RESTON, VA (AP) — A teenager has been charged with fatally shooting a couple in their northern Virginia home.

Police say the 17-year-old shot himself after shooting the couple and is hospitalized in life-threatening condition. He is under police guard.

Police in Fairfax County, a Washington suburb, announced Saturday they filed charges against the teen. His name wasn’t released because of his age.

Scott Fricker, 48, and his wife Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, were shot Friday in their home in the community of Reston. Police say the teen knew the victims, who confronted him when he entered their home. Police say the teen then shot the couple and himself.

The Washington Post reported Saturday the suspect had been dating the couple’s daughter, but that the family had recently persuaded her to break up with him because he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

According to the Washington Post report, Kuhn-Fricker discovered private tweets on her daughter’s phone that was connected to her boyfriend. One included a photo of a candy shop featuring a Jewish dreidel with the comment “ima run in there with my swastika armband right now,” the paper reported.

The concerned mother alerted the principal of the school her daughter and boyfriend attended, providing posts from the social media account that praised Adolf Hitler, supported Nazi book burnings and made derogatory comments about Jews, the Post reported.

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, Janet Kuhn, told the paper her daughter believed the boyfriend was trying to indoctrinate the girlfriend with white supremacist ideas.

An intervention was attempted and the family thought the relationship was over, the paper reported.

By early Friday morning, the couple discovered the 17-year-old inside the home and he shot them, the Post reported.

The 17-year-old is expected to be charged with two counts of murder.