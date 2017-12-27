Police: California couple used drone to deliver drugs

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California couple used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll, of Riverside, were charged Tuesday with possessing controlled substances for sale and child endangerment.

It’s unclear if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police arrested the couple last Thursday after neighbors suspected they were selling drugs.

Authorities say a drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot. The customers would then drive by the couple’s home and throw their payments on the lawn.

The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre’s 9-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police say they found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.

The girl was turned over to her mother.

