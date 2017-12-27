Topeka store clerk strikes attempted robber with bat

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Topeka Police

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An attempted robbery occurred at the U Market in southeast Topeka Wednesday at around 6:42 p.m.

The suspect threatened the store clerk with a pocket knife and demanded money.

According to Topeka Police, the suspect fled the store after the clerk grabbed a bat and struck the suspect once.

The suspect was last seen running south in the 210 block of SE Virginia.

He is described as a white male wearing a red hat, black face mask, grey hoodie, purple latex gloves, blue jeans and black shoes. He is described as being 5’10” to 6′ in height.

If you have any information, call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

