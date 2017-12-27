Prosecutor clears officers in Dominique White shooting death

KSNT News app users CLICK HERE to watch Live Stream

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The two officers who killed Dominique White have been cleared of any pending charges, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

The officers shot White on September 28 when they said he reached for a gun while running from them.

The Lawrence Police Department investigated the police shooting and sent their findings to the District Attorney’s office on Nov. 29.

The names of the officers will not be released.

Kagay said it is not uncommon for an investigation like this to take many months. He said his staff spend hours looking at reports and videos.

KSNT News has reached out to the family for comment on the prosecutor’s decision.

On the morning of September 28, 2017, the Topeka Police Department responded to the 300 block of SE Lawrence Street regarding a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area.

TPD said officers responding encountered White as a suspicious person in the area. While investigating the person, officers saw a handgun on White. Police said while trying to secure the firearm, the person struggled with officers and attempted to run.

Kagay said the handgun was a 9 mm.

According to Topeka Police, while fleeing from the police, White reached for the pocket containing the 9 mm, causing the officers to fire their weapons. Officers provided medical assistance and White was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to Kagay, White was shot twice in the back.