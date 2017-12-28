2 injured in Pottawatomie County rollover crash

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Pottawatomie County.

A 1998 Mercury Mountaineer was southbound on K-99, just north of Louisville Road Wednesday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The right front tire left the roadway and the driver of the vehicle over-corrected causing it to enter a ditch on the west side of the road, rolling and coming to rest on its tires.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gary Wayne Hodges, 62, of Saint George. He was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 14-year-old passenger in the car, also from Saint George was taken to Wamego Hospital with possible injuries.

Neither the driver or the passenger were wearing seat belts, according to KHP.