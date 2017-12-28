Adopt-A-Pet: December 28, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas – here’s this week’s rendition of my series, Adopt-A-Pet. Everyone day hello to Ollie! Ollie is a five year old domestic short-hair mix. I know there’s some superstitions out there about black cats, but this guy is no jinx. He’s super sweet and would make a perfect addition to any family!

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), says, “He is sweet and love-able, just likes to hang out with you. He doesn’t mind being held or pet. He’ll do anything to crave your attention – come up to you, let you rub on him…”

Ollie is a long term resident at HHHS and he is a sponsored pet. That means someone has kindly donated money towards his adoption, so you can adopt Ollie FOR FREE!

Next up this week is Ebenezer. Ebenezer is a three year old pit bull mix. This happy-go-lucky pup has a ton of energy. He would love to go on long walks with you – as long as you go with plenty of chew toys. Ebenezer is young, but with a little bit of training, he could be a great addition to your family!

Last but certainly not least this week, is Tank. Tank is a three year old domestic short-hair mix, and he is a total love bug! Tank loves attention and lives for belly rubs and ear scratches. He is good around other cats but would do best in a home with older children. Tank is very relaxed and would love to come home with you before the new year!

That’s a wrap on my final Adopt-A-Pet segment of 2017. It’s been such a heart-warming year – reaching out to you and sharing my passion for animals. Together, we’ve given hundreds of furry friends happy homes and I can’t wait for even more animal adoptions in 2018.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert